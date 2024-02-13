Man accused of pointing gun at Amazon delivery driver appears in court

PITTSBURGH — The man accused of pointing a gun at an Amazon delivery driver appeared in court on Tuesday.

You may remember the disturbing video from December — when we showed you a man pointing a gun at a woman who was delivering Amazon packages.

Tuesday, Brian Dengler briefly spoke to Channel 11 as he walked into court before he waived his preliminary hearing.

Dengler: She shouldn’t have blocked the driveway.

Reporter: Do you have any regrets about that day?

Dengler: Of course. Many.

Reporter: But you’re still saying she shouldn’t have blocked the driveway?

Dengler: Yeah.

Police say the driver, Linquita Shley, briefly blocked Dengler’s driveway while she finished her drop-off.

That’s when, according to investigators, Dengler began yelling racial slurs at Shley, and threatened her with a gun.

“I feel like he needs punished, more charges. I don’t feel like he needs to be out here. He needs punished,” Shley said.

Shley and several leaders from advocacy groups like the NAACP and the Alliance for Police Accountability held a news conference before the hearing, where they demanded that Dengler’s assault charge be upgraded to a felony.

“We’ve all seen this video. We know there was nothing simple about it. He should have been charged with aggravated assault,” Kyna James with the Alliance for Police Accountability said.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s office said in part:

“Based on the alleged facts, we believe these are appropriate charges that do reflect the severity of the alleged actions. We will continue to vigorously pursue the charges.”

Shley and the advocates working on her behalf disagree.

“Right now, the charges he has is slapping him on the wrist and telling him go do it again,” she added.

Shley is also upset with Amazon and the third party she works for and says she hasn’t been getting paid since the incident, while she’s on leave.

