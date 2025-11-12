Man accused of ramming police vehicle during chase in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he rammed a police vehicle during a chase in Fayette County.

According to court records obtained by Channel 11, a Hyundai Tucson was reported stolen from the Sunoco on Thornton Road in Redtsone Township on Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police searched the area and found the vehicle being driven at the intersection of Route 166 and New Salem Road.

Troopers tried to stop the vehicle, but it sped away, records say. Another trooper tried to intercept, but the vehicle fled using the shoulder of the road before heading north on Bull Run Road.

The vehicle reportedly drove through two yards and into a cemetery before coming out on Clover Street. There, a trooper tried to do a PIT maneuver but was unsuccessful.

Police say the vehicle then purposely crashed into that trooper’s vehicle. The driver jumped out and ran into the woods, but was arrested after police troopers chased him on foot.

Online court records show James David Delgado, 38, is charged with aggravated assault, DUI, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and multiple traffic-related violations.

Police accuse Delgado of driving over 90 mph, including in residential areas where the speed limit is 35 mph.

Records say Delgado had a suspended license at the time of the incident. He also had multiple arrest warrants and allegedly admitted to taking illegal drugs.

Delgado is being held in the Fayette County Prison. He has been denied bail.

