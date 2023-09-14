Man accused of raping coworker while caring for special needs patients in Wexford

WEXFORD, Pa. — A man is accused of raping his coworker while they were caring for people with special needs.

According to police, the alleged assault happened on Aug. 21 at an apartment building in Wexford.

Shawde Jenkins, 31, and the victim are both employees of Victory Health.

The victim told police Jenkins asked her to come to the apartment he was working in to help open a can of corn.

Next, Jenkins and the victim reportedly took their patients in a company car to get their medication.

After getting the medication, the victim, Jenkins and their two patients were all “hanging out” in an apartment.

Jenkins began making comments about the victim, before allegedly becoming forceful with a patient, wanting him to go take a shower.

The assault reportedly took place after the patient got in the shower.

Court documents said one of the patients walked in, which stepped Jenkins from going further.

Jenkins is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.

Jenkins is out of jail on $10,000 bond.

