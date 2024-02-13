Man accused of robbing Mercer County business at gunpoint wanted by Pennsylvania State Police

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer County are searching for a man suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint.

Police say the incident happened at an Amish store on Osborn Road in Salem Township around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

A female employee told police a man entered the business and displayed a gun before attempting to force her to come with him. She was able to run away from him.

The suspect then reportedly stole money from the register before driving west on Osborn Road toward Methodist Road.

Police describe the suspect as a white man who stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, has a small build and weighs 150 pounds. He was last known to be wearing dark clothing, a pull over hat and mask.

The man may be driving a dark gray or charcoal-colored sedan, possibly with a roof rack.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 724-662-6162.

