Man accused of robbing person at knife-point outside Carrick bar arrested

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man accused of robbing another man at knife-point outside a bar in Carrick earlier this month has been arrested.

Charges were filed against Brandon Domer, 35, on Sunday. Thursday afternoon, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced his arrest.

The alleged incident happened on Sept. 7 outside of Legends Bar around 12:45 a.m.

The victim told police a man he had known for about a year came into the bar and told him to come outside with him. He agreed but said things went wrong when Domer pulled out a knife and put it to his neck.

The victim said he gave Domer $600, which he planned to use for rent.

Domer allegedly poked the knife into the victim’s stomach twice and told him he was going to kill him before leaving the area.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office found out Domer was staying with his girlfriend in South Park.

When they arrived to the home on Thursday, Domer was sitting in a car. He was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Domer is facing a list of charges including felony robbery and aggravated assault.

