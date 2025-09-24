Man accused of robbing Uber driver, firing gun in Verona GetGo

VERONA, Pa. — A man is charged with robbing an Uber driver and firing a gun inside a GetGo in Verona.

Price Anthony Riley, 37, faces two sets of charges following the incident.

According to court documents, Riley was traveling in an Uber on Friday evening. He told the driver he wanted to buy beer from GetGo.

The driver told police they heard a gun loading in the back seat. When they looked in the back seat, they saw a semi-automatic pistol being pointed at their neck. They said the gunman demanded their money and got away with between $125-$150 before entering the store.

In a separate criminal complaint, police said they were called to the store on Allegheny River Blvd for reports of a shot fired in the bathroom at around 6:39 p.m.

Officers found evidence of a gun being fired in the bathroom.

They used surveillance video to get Riley’s description. They said his description matched the investigation into the Uber robbery that was happening around the same time.

Store employees were also able to identify Riley because he is known to be a regular at the store.

Police said Riley was previously convicted of aggravated assault, making it illegal for him to own a gun.

No one was injured but a report said the bullet went through the wall and into a break room

He has been charged with robbery and multiple gun charges.

