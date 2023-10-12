Arnold firefighter accused of setting 4 homes on fire, including his grandmother’s, will go to trial

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — The case against a volunteer firefighter charged with setting four homes on fire, including his grandmother’s house, will head to trial.

Andrew Bischof remained silent despite being asked questions from reporters as he was escorted into the magistrate’s office Thursday for his preliminary hearing. He waived that hearing, sending the case to the Court of Common Pleas.

Here's video of Bischof being brought into the magistrate's office this morning for what was going to be his preliminary hearing. He's waived that hearing and his case moves forward.



He stayed quiet despite our questions.

