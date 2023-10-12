Local

Arnold firefighter accused of setting 4 homes on fire, including his grandmother’s, will go to trial

By WPXI.com News Staff

Andrew Bischof Andrew Bischof (Westmoreland County Jail)

By WPXI.com News Staff

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — The case against a volunteer firefighter charged with setting four homes on fire, including his grandmother’s house, will head to trial. 

Andrew Bischof remained silent despite being asked questions from reporters as he was escorted into the magistrate’s office Thursday for his preliminary hearing. He waived that hearing, sending the case to the Court of Common Pleas. 

>>> Four fires in Westmoreland County over weekend under investigation by state fire marshal

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek found out Bischof also had another job in fire protection aside from being a volunteer firefighter. What he was doing, and why he was fired before the arson charges were made coming up on WPXI Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Powerball: $1.76B jackpot won in California; Pennsylvania ticket matched 5 numbers drawn for $2M
  • Social Security boost: Benefits increasing by 3.2%
  • Attempted child lurings in O’Hara Township were 2 juveniles ‘joking around,’ police say
  • VIDEO: Security increasing at Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh locations due to conflict in Israel
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read