Man accused of setting his own house on fire, shooting at neighboring homes in Harmar Township

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is charged with shooting at his neighbors’ houses and setting fire to his own home in Harmar.

According to court documents, neighbors reported a man firing a gun outside a house on Clyde Avenue on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a house with several bullet holes in it that was also on fire.

Other homes were also hit by apparent shotgun blasts.

No injuries were reported.

David Benec was identified as the suspect and was found at a nearby house. Police said he reportedly told officers he believed he was being chased by vampires and was shooting at them and then lit his house on fire.

He now faces felony arson and firearms charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group