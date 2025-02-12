Man accused in sexual assault of elderly woman pleads not guilty, faces additional charge

PITTSBURGH — A man accused of following an elderly woman home and sexually assaulting her appeared in court Wednesday.

Ronny Hough, 40, faced a judge for his preliminary hearing on a list of charges including aggravated assault, rape and burglary.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Man accused of following 93-year-old woman home from Downtown Pittsburgh, raping her

The alleged victim, a 93-year-old woman from Troy Hill, was in court for the hearing. She entered the courtroom surrounded by family.

It was just under two months ago when Pittsburgh police say Hough followed the woman onto a bus after she left a play downtown. Police say he forced his way into the woman’s home then beat and raped her.

During the hearing, all charges were held against Hough, and an additional charge was added of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse.

Hough’s public defender Kevin Home had this to say while leaving court. “He pled not guilty. He has no further comment at this time or before the next step.”

Before the alleged sexual assault, Hough was a tier three registered sex offender. He was also homeless at the time. He had been found guilty of indecent assault of a child in 2018.

11 Investigates examined the rules. We found under Megan’s Law, the most serious offenders like Hough are required to report in person at an approved registration site every three months. But homeless offenders are required to check in more frequently, once a month.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates: Tracking transient sex offenders

Hough was showing up for his mandatory check-ins and last checked in less than three weeks before he was arrested for the December rape.

Around 2% of Allegheny County’s registered sex offenders are homeless.

Hough remains in jail without bond.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group