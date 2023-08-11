Man accused of shooting Duquesne student during attempted robbery Downtown taken into custody

PITTSBURGH — A man accused of shooting a Duquesne University student during an attempted robbery in Downtown Pittsburgh was taken into custody Friday.

Pittsburgh Police FAU, U.S. Marshals Western PA Fugitive Task Force and Penn Hills police arrested Evan Gaither, 37, in Penn Hills.

According to a police report, the unnamed student was walking home from a birthday party around 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, when he was approached by Gaither.

Officers say the student was approached by a man in the Montour Way alley, in the area of William Penn Place and 6th Avenue, near the Omni William Penn Hotel and Mellon Square Park.

Police paperwork states that the man offered to sell him drugs, which he declined.

Investigators say Gaither then pointed a gun at the student, saying, “Give me what you got.”

When the student refused, police say Gaither shot him in the hip.

The victim was able to run for help and was eventually taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police used video surveillance to identify Gaither.

Gaither is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and robbery. He is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

