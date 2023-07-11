Man accused of shooting, injuring Duquesne police officer to be released from jail

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A man accused of shooting and injuring a Duquesne police officer is getting out of jail.

The accused shooter, Shyheim Berry, has been in the Allegheny County Jail since he was charged in the officer-involved shooting in February.

Tuesday, a judge granted him bond which means he will be released from jail soon, likely within the next 48 hours.

On 11 News at 6 p.m., why some local leaders are outraged by the judge’s decision.

