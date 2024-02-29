Man accused of stabbing mother in Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed his mother in their Murrysville home Tuesday.

The criminal complaint says Murrysville police were called to Hills Church Road for a report of a woman who was stabbed by her son.

All three of her sons were home at the time of the stabbing, the complaint said.

Andrew Farbarik stabbed his mother and his two brothers called 911. They reported Farbarik was standing next to their mother before fleeing the house.

Around the same time, Farbarik called 911 and explained that he was down the street. He said he stabbed his mother and that he felt threatened because she came at him with scissors, according to the complaint.

Farbarik and the knife were taken into custody. He admitted to the stabbing and said he got the knife from his bedroom dresser drawer and attacked her.

Farbarik is charged with criminal attempted homicide and two counts related to criminal attempted aggravated assault.

