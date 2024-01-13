Man accused of stealing equipment from Shaler construction site arrested

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shaler police arrested a man accused of stealing a piece of construction equipment in November.

Jordan Walthour, 33, is accused of stealing the equipment from a Hampton Shaler Water Authority Construction site.

>> Shaler police ask for help tracking path of stolen construction equipment

The machine is a yellow enclosed cab Caterpillar track loader and is valued at over $91,000.

The track loader was reported stolen on Nov. 20, 2023, at 8:41 a.m.

A witness reported seeing it being driven on the road on Nov. 19. The machine was being driven by a white man with a hood on and a green vest.

The machine was found near a residence in West Deer Township and returned to the water authority.

Detectives determined Walthour was the suspect, and an arrest warrant was filed. He was taken into custody and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 18.

