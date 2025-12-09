Man accused of stealing over $200K of person’s Social Security benefits after their death sentenced

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A man accused of taking a person’s Social Security benefits after their death received his sentence on Monday.

The Department of Justice said Nicholas T. Grimes, 31, of Beaver Falls, began stealing a person’s Social Security benefits after the original recipient died in 2014.

Investigators said Grimes stole a total of $216,779 by transferring the dead victim’s benefits into his possession through an ATM.

A judge ordered him to pay that money back to the Social Security Administration in restitution. He will also spend three years on probation and seven days in prison.

