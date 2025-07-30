Man accused of taking lewd photos, videos of women at local Kohl’s

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Shoppers are shocked and disturbed after police found a man taking lewd photos of women at this West Mifflin Kohl’s.

“I think it’s appalling,” said Stacey Chotiner, who was heading into Kohl’s to shop. “I’m glad that they got him, and I hope they press charges against him so it doesn’t happen again.”

Ofentse Moshwesti is now being charged with harassment, disorderly conduct, and invasion of privacy.

Lori Brickett said she is at the Kohl’s in West Mifflin at least once a week. She said, “I think that’s absolutely horrible. I don’t understand it, and I hate the world of cell phones, to be honest, for that reason.”

Moshwesti was caught on surveillance video placing his phone under women’s dresses and skirts near their private area.

Chotiner said, “I think I would probably walk right by him and not even notice anything at all. It just makes me want to look and realize things a bit more and pay attention.”

According to the police report, Moshwesti admitted having a problem, which is what led police to search his phone further for the lewd videos and photos. He is originally from South Africa and is in the United States on a work visa.

“I think this could happen too easily,” said Brickett. “Someone can do that without your knowledge, and you should be careful.”

Channel 11 reached out to Kohl’s, which chose not to comment at this time.

