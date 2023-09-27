Man accused of taking swimming trunks off, exposing himself to teenage girl at local YMCA

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A Lawrence County man is facing charges after police said he took his swimming trunks off and exposed himself to a teenage girl at a local YMCA.

According to the criminal complaint, Aaron Fehir, 41, from New Castle, was seen talking with a lifeguard at the YMCA pool at around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 14.

A witness told police the conversation was brief and that Fehir walked to the bleacher area of the aquatics center and took off his swimming trunks. He faced the juvenile completely naked, who told him to put his trunks back on.

According to the complaint, Fehir told the victim, “I thought I had something on underneath.”

Fehir put his trunks back on, sat on the bleachers and played on his phone. He then got into the pool for a few minutes before leaving.

Another witness told police she saw the same scene unfold, but had looked away briefly during the conversation between the lifeguard and Fehir. When she looked back up, he was near the bleachers on the pool deck area, completely naked and facing the victim.

The teenager told police the she was on lifeguard duty that morning and was approached by Fehir, who she said she sees a few times a week. She said he asked her if she was 18 yet and, when she said no, he replied “I don’t even care about the law.”

The teenager also said that when she told Fehir to put his swimming trunks back on, he took his time pulling them up from around his ankles.

Fehir is charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct.

