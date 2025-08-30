Man accused of transporting crystal meth, fentanyl to Pittsburgh on a Greyhound bus

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges on accusations that he was trafficking drugs into Pittsburgh.

Court documents show police arrested Frederick Gardner, of Detroit, at the Downtown Pittsburgh Greyhound bus station on Thursday.

A criminal complaint states that members of law enforcement conducting surveillance at the bus station spotted Gardner as he got off a bus from Detroit. They say he started acting suspiciously after spotting a K-9 officer.

When police made contact with Gardner, they noticed he was “extremely nervous.”

Gardner did allow police to search his two backpacks. According to the complaint, more than 1,700 grams of crystal meth and 32 grams of fentanyl were found in one of the bags. Gardner told police he was given that bag in Detroit to bring to someone in Pittsburgh.

Gardner is now being held without bond at the Allegheny County Jail on two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

