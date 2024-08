PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after police say he caused damage to the Allegheny County Jail.

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel is diving into the court documents.

Tune into Channel 11 News to learn how the man tried to break into the institution and when those efforts escalated to an attack on medics.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group