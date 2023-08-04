Man arrested after damaging deputies’ car when fleeing detectives, sheriff’s office says

A Hill District man who allegedly fled sheriff’s detectives as they attempted to execute a warrant is in custody.

Anthony Townsend, 31, was located inside a Tesla on Wylie Avenue Thursday and fled as detectives attempted to serve the warrant, according to Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus. Two of the department’s vehicles were damaged when he fled and a brief chase took place until detectives lost sight of the vehicle.

About 30 minutes later, the Tesla Townsend was driving was found unoccupied in McKees Rocks, and a review of surveillance video showed Townsend leaving the area on foot. Detectives continued to search for Townsend until he surrendered himself at the Municipal Courts Building Thursday night.

“Part of the inherent danger in law enforcement work is never knowing how someone is going to react,” said Kraus. “I’m grateful that no one was injured, and that this individual has been arrested.”

Townsend was processed into the Allegheny County Jail and arraigned on a number of charges including five counts each of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. Townsend remains in jail with a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 17.

