Man arrested after drug raid in Coraopolis

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — A man is in custody after police served a search warrant in Coraopolis.

Police said Jeffery West was taken into custody after they searched a house on the 1700 block of Vance Avenue on Thursday.

Coraopolis Police worked with the Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics and the District Attorney Narcotics Enforcement Team to serve the warrant.

Officers said they found fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, crack cocaine and a loaded ghost gun with a laser sight in West’s bedroom.

West is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

