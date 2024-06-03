Man arrested after running from police while carrying gun in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges for running from police while carrying a gun in Arlington over the weekend.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, five males were seen walking in the 2400 block of S. 18th Street just after 11:30 p.m. on June 1.

Detectives talked with one of the males who was walking with an open liquor container. He refused to stop and speak with them when asked, dropped the liquor bottle and ran.

Police said detectives caught up with the man, later identified as Deandre Basking-Turner, and recovered a gun with an extended magazine and laser attachment from his waistband.

A second gun with a loaded magazine and laser attachment were found in a garbage bag.

Basking-Turner, 18, was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without a license, evading arrest or detention on foot, open container, possession and underage drinking. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Two other males from the group were detained at the scene, police said. There’s no word on if they are facing charges.

The investigation is ongoing in regard to the second firearm, police said.

