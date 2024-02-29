Man arrested for breaking into elderly woman’s house in Troy Hill

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after police say he broke into a woman’s house in Troy Hill earlier this week.

Pittsburgh police said an 82-year-old woman reported a burglary at her home on Ley Street at 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 25. While police were on the way to the scene, the woman said the suspect left.

The woman told police she was asleep when her security alarm went off. She discovered a side door was wide open.

Police said the woman gave responding officers security video of the suspect trying to open a locked front door before using a key to open the side door.

The suspect spent less than a minute inside before he left and walked down Ley Street. Nothing was stolen, police said.

The victim said she didn’t know or recognize the suspect and didn’t know how he got a key to her house.

On Feb. 29, officers identified the suspect as William King and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

King is charged with burglary, criminal trespass and stalking. He was taken to Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group