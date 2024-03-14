Man arrested by officers patrolling for Pittsburgh vehicle thefts

PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested while police conducted an overnight detail regarding vehicle theft complaints in the Carrick and Bon Air neighborhoods.

Just before 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, officers heard a 911 call at 630 Brownsville Road for three males attempting to open car doors in a nearby alley.

Suspects matching the description ran from detectives, but one of them was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Dominique Hawkins, 20, was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, theft from a vehicle, evading arrest and loitering and prowling at night.

The investigation is ongoing.

