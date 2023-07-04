Man arrested in connection to 2022 South Side shooting that injured 2

PITTSBURGH — A man wanted in connection to a 2022 shooting that injured two people in the South Side has been arrested.

According to Pittsburgh police, Wesley Wallace-Watson, 25, was arrested in Penn Hills on Monday.

Wallace-Watson was wanted on a warrant in connection to a shooting on May 8, 2022, that left a man and a woman injured.

He is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

