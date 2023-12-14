Man arrested in connection to July bank robbery in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Pittsburgh over the summer.

Pittsburgh police said the robbery took place at the Key Bank at Penn and North Negley avenues on July 17 around 3 p.m.

>> Man believed to be involved in bank robbery in Pittsburgh identified

On Aug. 4, Pittsburgh police said they had identified the suspect, but did not release his name.

Thursday, police gave an update that Mario Mohacsi, 23, is charged in connection to the robbery.

Mohacsi is charged with robbery and terroristic threats. He is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group