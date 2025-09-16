Man arrested in connection with drug trafficking operation sentenced to prison on federal charges

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced on federal charges.

Cayce Williams, 23, of Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice said he was conspiring to distribute fentanyl and cocaine found in his possession.

Investigators said he was involved in a street-level drug operation between March 2024 and July 2024.

Williams was arrested last year when police took 12 people into custody who were reportedly affiliated with the Zhoove street gang.

The FBI led the operation that led to his prosecution and conviction.

