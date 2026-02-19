Man arrested, facing charges after reported burglary at Pittsburgh business

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing several charges after a reported burglary at a Pittsburgh business on Thursday.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says police were called to the 2200 block of Arlington Avenue around 4:30 a.m. for a reported burglary in progress.

Officers arrived to find a man running away from the business. They chased him for a short distance before taking him into custody.

The suspect, Jason Foster, was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, the spokesperson says.

Online court records show Foster is charged with felony criminal attempted burglary, possessing instruments of crime and loitering/prowling at night.

