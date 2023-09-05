Man arrested in New York City for Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have made an arrest in a non-fatal shooting in August.

Police say they arrested Richard Worley early Tuesday morning in New York City with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force.

Worley was wanted in connection to the shooting of a woman in the city last month.

He is facing several charges, including criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

