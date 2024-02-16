Man arrested at Pittsburgh International Airport charged with fatally stabbing mother

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The homicide suspect who was taken into custody at Pittsburgh International Airport Wednesday morning is charged with fatally stabbing his mother during an argument.

Allegheny County police said they were dispatched to the parking garage at Pittsburgh International Airport just before 8 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a man who jumped from the second floor.

Officers weren’t able to location the person until a short time later when they received a call for medical assistance from a stairwell in the parking garage.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said. He was identified as Joshua Leyo, 30, from Altoona.

Leyo is charged with first degree murder and aggravated assault, amongst other charges, for the stabbing death of his mother, Maureen Mazenko. He admitted to getting into an argument with her and stabbing her in the neck, according to the Altoona Police Department.

Leyo was seen at UPMC Altoona Hospital Emergency Room for a hand laceration on Tuesday morning.

Leyo used his mother’s bank account and took an Uber from Altoona to Pittsburgh, where he was later apprehended at the airport.

Allegheny County police detained Leyo at the hospital where he was taken after he jumped from the parking garage. He remained in custody while he was being treated.

