Man arrested for shooting several rounds into Indiana County business, state police say

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police arrested and charged the man they say burglarized a business in Indiana County last week.

Troopers responded to Betty Lou’s in Green Township at around 4 a.m. of Feb. 2 due to a burglar alarm.

On scene, troopers found evidence of a burglary but found that the suspect left the scene.

Surveillance video showed an unknown man, later identified as Paul David Llewellyn, firing several rounds from a 12 gauge shotgun at a side window of the building. He then got inside and fled on foot before troopers arrived, state police said.

The business had extensive damage as a result of the burglary but nothing was stolen, state police said.

Llewellyn, 42, is charged with felony counts of burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor count of possessing instruments of crime.

Llewellyn’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12. He’s currently in the Indiana County Jail on a $10,000 bail.

