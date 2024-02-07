Man arrested for shooting several rounds into Indiana County business, state police say

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police arrested and charged the man they say burglarized a business in Indiana County last week.
Troopers responded to Betty Lou’s in Green Township at around 4 a.m. of Feb. 2 due to a burglar alarm.
On scene, troopers found evidence of a burglary but found that the suspect left the scene.
Surveillance video showed an unknown man, later identified as Paul David Llewellyn, firing several rounds from a 12 gauge shotgun at a side window of the building. He then got inside and fled on foot before troopers arrived, state police said.
The business had extensive damage as a result of the burglary but nothing was stolen, state police said.
Llewellyn, 42, is charged with felony counts of burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor count of possessing instruments of crime.
Llewellyn’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12. He’s currently in the Indiana County Jail on a $10,000 bail.
