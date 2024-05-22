Man arrested for threatening people with gun in Somerset County, state police say

MEYERSDALE, Pa. — A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened people with a gun in Somerset County Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers received multiple calls about a man walking around with a gun near apartments on Large Street in Meyersdale.

The man, later identified as Scott Herring, was allegedly threatening to harm people in the area.

Responding troopers tried to make contact with Herring multiple times but were unsuccessful, state police said.

Herring was eventually taken into custody. He is facing charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

