Local

Man arrested for threatening people with gun in Somerset County, state police say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI State Police WPXI State Police (Pennsylvania State Police)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MEYERSDALE, Pa. — A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened people with a gun in Somerset County Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers received multiple calls about a man walking around with a gun near apartments on Large Street in Meyersdale.

The man, later identified as Scott Herring, was allegedly threatening to harm people in the area.

Responding troopers tried to make contact with Herring multiple times but were unsuccessful, state police said.

Herring was eventually taken into custody. He is facing charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Doorbell video captures moment 2 teens were shot in Stowe Township
  • Butler County lightning strike survivor shares story to bring awareness to others
  • Local independent pharmacy fighting to stay open despite losing money to fill prescriptions
  • VIDEO: Phipps Conservatory to take over old Irish Centre in Squirrel Hill
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read