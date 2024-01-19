Man assaulted at Butler County restaurant, flown to hospital

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was flown to the hospital after he was assaulted at a restaurant in Butler County.

State troopers were called to Michael’s Restaurant in Franklin Township on Wednesday.

The victim was found unresponsive with a head injury. As of Friday, he is in critical condition.

Police said a suspect has been identified but is not in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

