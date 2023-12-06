Man attempts to lure boy after he got off school bus in Indiana County, state police say

RAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a reported child luring incident they say happened Tuesday in Indiana County.

State police said an unknown suspect attempted to lure an 11-year-old boy toward a vehicle along Washington Church Road in Rayne Township.

The boy was walking home after getting off the school bus at the time of the incident.

Police said the suspect stayed in the vehicle and did not make physical contact with the boy.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 30s with short hair. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and a bandana or facial covering at the time of the incident.

The suspect could be driving a black Toyota sedan, possibly a Prius. Police said the car fled toward Route 119

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop A Indiana at 724-357-1960.

