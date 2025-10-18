Man charged after assaulting nurses at Butler Memorial Hospital, police say

BUTLER, Pa. — A man is facing charges for punching and hitting two nurses who were trying to help him at Butler Hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, James Lingenfelter became irate as the nurses tried to ask him questions at Butler Memorial Hospital on Sept. 25.

Police say Lingenfelter then punched one of the nurses in the arm and hit the other in the face.

Those nurses did not need any medical attention, according to police.

Lingenfelter was sedated to prevent another incident, court documents say.

