Man charged for allegedly showing juvenile pornographic video, propositioning her downtown

PITTSBURGH — A Clairton man was arrested for allegedly harassing a juvenile at a downtown restaurant and propositioning her for sex.

On Tuesday, police were called to the Milkshake Factory on Fifth Avenue.

A juvenile told them a man, later identified as Joseph Bush, 66, of Clairton, showed her a sexually explicit video and asked her to have sex, according to the complaint. The juvenile told an employee what happened and asked them to call police. The employee hid the juvenile in a restroom and Bush left, according to the complaint.

Bush came back in looking for the juvenile, and the employee told him she left. Bush then left and officers caught up to him on Fifth Avenue.

Officers asked if they could check his phone for pornographic materials. Bush consented and unlocked his phone, according to the complaint. Officers said they found several pornographic videos ready to be played.

Bush was taken into custody. While in the vehicle, police said he uttered, “How was I supposed to know she was a minor?”

He is charged with dissemination to minors, corruption of minors and harassment.

Bush is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 20.

