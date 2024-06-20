Man charged in connection to Uniontown shooting that left 2 men injured

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A man is facing charges in connection to a shooting in Uniontown that left two men injured last week.

Santana Jones, 21, is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, in connection to the shooting near Varndell Street on June 11.

Jones is in the Fayette County Jail and was denied bond. He is due in court on July 2.

Vincent Edward Pratt III, 19, is also charged for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said Pratt and a second shooter are still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Uniontown, the DA’s office or Crime Stoppers.

