Man charged in Downtown Pittsburgh double stabbing

PITTSBURGH — A man has been charged in a stabbing that injured two people in Downtown Pittsburgh over the weekend.

On Monday, police say Kevin Jenkins, 51, was charged with aggravated assault and multiple misdemeanors for the incident.

A man and a woman were found suffering from stab wounds near the intersection of Bigelow Square and Chatham Street at around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a criminal complaint, police saw a man who matched the description of a suspect provided to them by 911 dispatchers near the scene. He was taken into custody and later identified as Jenkins.

Police said both victims, who were taken to a hospital to be treated, identified Jenkins as the suspect.

Jenkins had a cut to his right thigh and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said he told them the victims approached him about money he had stolen from them days prior and demanded drugs from him. He said they attacked him and he defended himself by pushing both of them away and yelling for someone to call the police. He said no one had a knife but the police said they found a long-bladed hunting knife at the scene. Investigators added that Jenkins changed his story multiple times.

When officers interviewed the victims, they allegedly told police they had approached Jenkins about stolen money and wanted drugs from him. They said he began attacking them with a knife after refusing to give them drugs or money.

Officers said they reviewed surveillance video of the incident but said it was grainy and hard to see what was happening because it was shot from a far distance.

Because of hearing conflicting stories, they contacted the on-call DA. They were told to charge Jenkins with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a charge of aggravated assault and two charges of recklessly endangering another person.

Jenkins will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail after his treatment at the hospital is complete.

