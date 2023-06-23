Man charged for fatal August 2021 shooting in Pitcairn

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man was charged on Friday in connection to a fatal shooting in Pitcairn in August 2021.

According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened on Aug. 20, 2021, at 1:34 p.m.

First responders found Kaliq Dade, 20, shot inside a vehicle on Center Avenue.

Dade died on the way to the hospital.

The suspect vehicle was stopped a short time later in Turtle Creek and police said Jonathan Dawson was driving.

Dawson was arrested and detectives determined he was one of four individuals responsible for the shooting.

Final Javon Thompson was identified as another suspect. Friday, detectives charged Thompson with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering another person and firearms violations.

He is in the Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges.

Detectives are still working to identify the other two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.

