Man charged for hitting elderly woman with car, fleeing in Greensburg

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

A man is facing a list of charges for a December hit-and-run that seriously injured an elderly woman.

Officers came upon the woman lying in the middle of the S. Main Street and W. Third Street intersection at around 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 28.

The woman, who had a head wound, was taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital.

Surveillance video showed a white Honda CR-V in the area around the time the woman was hit, police said.

On Dec. 30, officers found a Honda CR-V with damage consistent with the crash.

The owner of the vehicle, Chris Degnan, 44, of Greensburg, was located and interviewed. He told police he thought he hit a pothole, according to court documents.

Degnan is charged with accidents involving death or injury, aggravated assault by vehicle, failure to stop and render aid, reckless driving and traffic violations.

The victim has had to have several surgeries as a result of the crash, police said. Her current condition is not known.

