Man charged in North Huntingdon police chase walks out of hospital

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Arrest warrants have been issued for a man who’s charged in connection with a police chase in North Huntingdon over the weekend.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office confirms to Channel 11 that Noah Winstead, who’s facing several charges after police say he hit several vehicles following a chase on Route 30, walked out of a hospital, and that there are active warrants for his arrest.

Channel 11 previously showed you video of the dramatic ending to the chase, and spoke to a woman whose vehicle was damaged in the crash.

Anyone who sees Winstead is asked to call the North Huntingdon Police Department.

