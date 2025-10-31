Man charged with careless driving after car flips on I-376 in Beaver County

POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has been charged following a crash on Interstate 376 in Beaver County.

The crash happened on westbound I-376 near Frankfort Road in Potter Township, according to a state police report.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene around 4:48 a.m. on Oct. 13.

Investigators say a 2015 Chevrolet was traveling in the right-hand lane and hit a metal barrier on the right side of the roadway.

The car reportedly flipped multiple times before coming to rest in the left-hand lane.

The driver, 23-year-old Giovanni Hupp-Thompson of Beaver, was taken to a hospital with suspected serious injuries. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.

Hupp-Thompson was charged afterward with careless driving, the report says.

