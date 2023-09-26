Local

Man charged with fraud; 2 Bridgeville homeowners out over $60,000 combined

By WPXI.com News Staff

Bridgeville contractor fraud

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — A man has been charged by Bridgeville police for a major case of contracting fraud.

Ryan Blumling was charged Monday with theft and home improvement fraud. Bridgeville Police Chief Chad King says Blumling has a history of fraudulent behavior.

On Channel 11 at 11 — Pete DeLuca has the warnings from a pair of South Hills neighbors who lost more than $60,000.

