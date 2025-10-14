Man charged with neglecting 4 dogs in Marshall-Shadeland

PITTSBURGH — A man is charged with neglecting multiple dogs in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

According to the complaint, owner Xavier Williams refused to care for the dogs because he couldn’t afford vet care.

Police say they found 4 dogs in cages, covered in feces and with multiple injuries, along Superior Avenue in Marshall-Shadeland.

All 4 of the dogs were taken to a pet hospital, where one of them did not survive.

