Man charged with stabbing his mother to death in Arnold ruled competent to stand trial

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man charged with stabbing his mother to death in August has been ruled competent to stand trial.

Brian Rebold is facing multiple charges in connection to the deadly stabbing of his mother, Diana Rebold, 73, outside her Arnold home.

>> Man charged in deadly stabbing of his 73-year-old mother called 911 on himself

The case has been on hold as attorneys questioned Rebold’s mental competency.

Tuesday, a judge said an independent psychologist determined he was competent to assist lawyers in his defense, per court documents.

Rebold’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for January.

