Local

Man convicted of killing off-duty Pittsburgh police officer sentenced to life in prison

By WPXI.com News Staff

Christian Bey is accused in the death of Offier Calvin Hall.  Officer Hall was off duty when he was shot and killed in Homewood. 

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Christian Bey, the man convicted of fatally shooting an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer in 2019, has been sentenced to life in prison.

In April, after just one day of deliberations, a jury decided that Bey was guilty of murder in the first for killing Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall.

Previous coverage: Retrial underway for man accused of killing off-duty Pittsburgh police officer in 2019

Throughout the case, prosecutors said Hall was attempting to be the peacemaker when a block party in Homewood turned rowdy.

They said Hall interjected to diffuse the situation but was instead shot in the back three times by Bey.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for more information as details become available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Juvenile dead after shooting in Ambridge, SWAT called after suspects flee
  • 15-year-old shot, killed in Aliquippa
  • 17 people, including a medic, hospitalized during Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh
  • VIDEO: Damar Hamlin hosts free CPR training at PNC Park as part of Pittsburgh visit
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read