Man convicted in Pittsburgh murder dies 12 days after judge granted compassionate release

A Pittsburgh man ordered to spend life in prison for a 1975 murder conviction died 12 days after a judge granted him compassionate release.

Ezra Bozeman, 68, died Saturday, the state Corrections Department told the Associated Press.

Bozeman, whose medical conditions included quadriplegia, had been in jail for 49 years before an Allegheny County judge granted his request for compassionate release.

Bozeman had been convicted in the shooting death of an East Liberty dry cleaning business owner during an attempted robbery.

Bozeman maintained he was innocent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

