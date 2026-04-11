Man crashes vehicle while bringing shooting victim to hospital in Western Pennsylvania: state police

State police are investigating a shooting and related DUI crash in Western Pennsylvania.

According to a release, troopers were called to investigate a shooting in a restaurant parking lot, located in the 90 block of Lulay Street in Geistown, Cambria County.

Meanwhile, troopers were also notified of a single-vehicle crash at Ruby and Penrod streets in Stoneycreek Township that was related to the shooting.

PSP says that a 21-year-old man from Johnstown was in the Tulunes parking lot when he was shot in his lower back.

A 22-year-old man, also from Johnstown and an “acquaintance” of the victim, tried to drive him to the hospital in a 2018 Kia Forte.

However, the vehicle crashed into a residential retaining wall and was unable to move. It was later towed from the scene.

After the crash, the victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition. He is expected to survive.

The driver was arrested for suspicion of alcohol-related DUI and drug possession, PSP says.

Police searched the area for witnesses but couldn’t find evidence or surveillance video. As of now, no one else has been arrested, and no gun has been found.

Anyone with information on the incidents is told to call PSP Troop A - Ebensburg at 814-472-1653.

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