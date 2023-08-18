Man in critical condition after being shot in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man was rushed to a hospital after being shot in Homestead Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of McClure Street around 8:24 a.m.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County police are now investigating. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

