Man in critical condition after North Versailles hit-and-run

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in North Versailles.

The Allegheny County Police Department says a man was hit by a dark-colored SUV at the intersection of Greensburg Pike and Hyer Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle then sped away from the area.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition, per investigators.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

