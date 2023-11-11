Man in critical condition after shooting outside Pittsburgh neighborhood home

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting outside of a Homewood residence Friday night.

Police were dispatched to a ShotSpotter alert near Hamilton Avenue at Sterrett Street around 10:45 p.m.

While on the way, officers learned a man in his late 40s was struck by gunfire in the back. He was found in an apartment on Hamilton Avenue and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Family members told police they heard the gunfire after the man stepped out of the house. When he came back inside, he “collapsed on the floor.”

Police processed evidence, like shell casings and ballistic damage to a car, at the scene.

Police say there were no witnesses to the shooting and no suspect information at this time.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

